OSHP: 4-year-old boy dead after he was hit by Freightliner in Batavia Township

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 4-year-old boy is dead after he was hit Monday afternoon by a Freightliner truck in Batavia Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP said in a release a 51-year-old Cincinnati woman was driving a Freightliner on Autumnview Drive at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, turning around in the cul-de-sac. When she started driving again, officials said she hit a 4-year-old boy riding a wagon on the road.

That child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where he later died.

UPS confirmed in a statement to WCPO 9 News that one of its drivers was involved in a "tragic accident" in Batavia Township Monday afternoon.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones," UPS said in part. "We are fully cooperating with authorities to understand what happened. Since this is an active investigation, we must refer any additional questions to the authorities."

The crash remains under investigation at this time.