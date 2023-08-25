Four people, including three children, hospitalized after crashing while fleeing police

BATAVIA, Ohio — Four people, three of which are children, are in the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed following a police chase early Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop a 2018 Kia Forte around 3:22 a.m. after seeing "multiple traffic violations" as the vehicle traveled on I-275 south. The driver did not stop, and the trooper initiated a pursuit, OSHP said.

At the intersection of Clough Pike and North Presidential Drive in Batavia, the driver lost control at a curve in the road and drove off the right side of the road, crashing into a tree.

One of the juveniles, seated in the back seat of the vehicle, was ejected when the crash happened.

Inside the vehicle were four people: three male juveniles and one 18-year-old man, OSHP said. The 18-year-old was the front seat passenger in the vehicle, which was being driven by one of the juveniles, OSHP said. The two rear passengers were also juveniles, officials said.

The 18-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center while the three juveniles were taken to Children's Hospital.

OSHP did not say how seriously any of the occupants of the vehicle were injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol did not say whether anyone in the vehicle would be charged with a crime. The crash is still under investigation, OSHP said.