West Clermont school bus involved in crash in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — A West Clermont School District bus was involved in a crash in Amelia Thursday, Superintendent Dr. David Fultz said in a message to West Clermont families and staff.

Fultz said the crash happened on State Route 125 at White Oak Road. The bus was bringing students back home from Holly Hill Elementary School, according to Fultz.

The superintendent said two students were on the bus when the crash happened, and that medical care was provided as needed at the scene.

Parents of the students on the bus were immediately notified of the situation, Fultz said.

This is a developing story. We will update with information when we know more.