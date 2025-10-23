Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyAmelia

Actions

West Clermont school bus involved in crash in Amelia

West Clermont Bus Crash
WCPO
West Clermont Bus Crash
Posted

AMELIA, Ohio — A West Clermont School District bus was involved in a crash in Amelia Thursday, Superintendent Dr. David Fultz said in a message to West Clermont families and staff.

Fultz said the crash happened on State Route 125 at White Oak Road. The bus was bringing students back home from Holly Hill Elementary School, according to Fultz.

The superintendent said two students were on the bus when the crash happened, and that medical care was provided as needed at the scene.

Parents of the students on the bus were immediately notified of the situation, Fultz said.

This is a developing story. We will update with information when we know more.

WCPO 9 News at 7pm

More local news:
Hamilton County Commissioners to vote on controversial property tax exemption Avondale honors longtime community leader with street sign dedication Cincinnati provides $850K grant to tackle food insecurity and gun violence

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State