Amelia Elementary School placed on lockdown after call threatening 'everyone inside will die'

AMELIA, Ohio — Amelia Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after someone called the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline claiming they were going to kill themselves and set off bombs inside the school's classrooms.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said its communications center received a call from a crisis counselor with the lifeline just after 1 p.m. Friday explaining that a man threatening that "everyone inside will die" at Amelia Elementary School.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller said, "I am parked at Amelia Elementary School," "I am about to kill myself" and "I have planted explosives inside the school's classrooms; they're set to go off in 45 minutes."

Within 10 minutes, deputies arrived at the school and began clearing the parking lots and surrounding areas. Officials also checked the inside of the school and found zero suspected or visible explosives. A K-9 with the Miami Township Police Department was requested and cleared both the school and its parking lot.

Friday was the first day for half of Amelia Elementary School's registered students. The school was placed on lockdown until everything was cleared just before its 2:15 p.m. dismissal. Classes were dismissed at the normal time and bus operations were not impacted, officials said.

The sheriff's office said detectives are attempting to track the origins of the original message to the suicide lifeline and locate those responsible for the threat. Their investigation remains ongoing.

