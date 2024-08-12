Hamilton High School sending students home early after bomb threat

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton High School is closing early "due to an abundance of caution" and students are being released early, according to an email sent from Hamilton City Schools to parents Monday afternoon.

The district said staff at the high school received multiple threatening calls indicating a "possible bomb threat" at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The district contacted the Hamilton Police Department and evacuated the high school; police are performing a sweep of the building, the district said.

Still, all high school students will be dismissed early Monday. The district said it would "strongly encourage" all students to take their bus home, but parents who want to pick up their child themselves can enter off Northwest Washington Blvd.

After parents pick up their children, they will be guided through to the Eaton Avenue exit; no other entrances to the school property will be available, the district said.

Students who left belongings inside the school building won't be able to retrieve those items until police have finished their search of the building. The district said that will most likely not happen until late Monday night or early Tuesday evening.

All after-school events and programs at Hamilton High School are canceled for Monday, according to the district.

According to a schedule posted to social media by Hamilton City School District, Monday was the first day of school for some students. Only students in the district with last names beginning with A through K started classes Monday; students with last names beginning L through Z are scheduled to have their first day Tuesday, and all students begin class together Wednesday.