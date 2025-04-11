13-year-old charged with threatening to 'shoot up' West Clermont Middle School

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An eighth grader at West Clermont Middle School was arrested after the sheriff's office said they threatened to "shoot up the school" on Snapchat.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said the school's administrators were notified of a student's threat at around 3 p.m. Thursday. The administrators contacted the school resource officer (SRO), who noted the student was already on their way home when the threat was reported.

Sheriff's office detectives began investigating the claim, interviewing a 13-year-old eighth grader accused of both threatening to school up on the school and personally threatening three other students while on the bus. The teen said he made the threat because he was angry another student had been suspended earlier that day and had no intention of shooting anyone. His family also confirmed he has no access to weapons.

The student was charged with three counts of aggravated menacing, all first-degree misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He was taken to the Clermont County Juvenile Detention Center and suspended from school pending further disciplinary processes.