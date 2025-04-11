Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont County

Actions

13-year-old charged with threatening to 'shoot up' West Clermont Middle School

West Clermont Middle School
Scott Wegener
A 13-year-old at West Clermont Middle School is charged with making threats.
West Clermont Middle School
Posted

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An eighth grader at West Clermont Middle School was arrested after the sheriff's office said they threatened to "shoot up the school" on Snapchat.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said the school's administrators were notified of a student's threat at around 3 p.m. Thursday. The administrators contacted the school resource officer (SRO), who noted the student was already on their way home when the threat was reported.

Sheriff's office detectives began investigating the claim, interviewing a 13-year-old eighth grader accused of both threatening to school up on the school and personally threatening three other students while on the bus. The teen said he made the threat because he was angry another student had been suspended earlier that day and had no intention of shooting anyone. His family also confirmed he has no access to weapons.

The student was charged with three counts of aggravated menacing, all first-degree misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He was taken to the Clermont County Juvenile Detention Center and suspended from school pending further disciplinary processes.

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
'We don't have the manpower' | After historic floods, Aurora needs your help Markland Dam closure disrupts major shipping corridor North College Hill names Orlando Gentry as boys hoops coach, pending approval

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money