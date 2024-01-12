1 child airlifted, another taken by EMS to Cincinnati Children's after crash in Clermont County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center after a crash in Clermont County Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old woman driving eastbound on S.R. 743 in Washington Township traveled off the left side of the road, hitting a tree. She had two children in her car, ages 9 and 11.

EMS took the woman and one child to Cincinnati Children's via ambulance. A second child, OSHP said, was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say none of the people inside the car were wearing a seatbelt. It is unclear what condition the three are in at this time.

OSHP's Batavia Post is investigating the crash.