Clearcreek Twp. considering marijuana business ban

CLEARCREEK TWP., Ohio — Clearcreek Twp. will consider a zoning code amendment at its meeting Tuesday that would prohibit marijuana businesses from operating in the township.

The proposed resolution establishes the definitions and standards for medical and residential marijuana as well as prohibiting cannabis operators, cultivators and processors in all township zoning classifications. The new zoning language also has the same meanings as defined in state law.

On Nov. 7, Ohioans voted to legalize the growing, processing, selling and use of recreational marijuana, making the Buckeye State the 24th state to do so. Nearly 57% of Ohioans approved state Issue 2, and the law takes effect on Dec. 7, which allows adults 21 and over to legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, as well as use and grow up to six plants per person and 12 per household.

This initiative expanded Ohio’s marijuana laws as the state legislature approved the use of medical marijuana in 2016.

There are 47 local communities, representing roughly 9% of the state’s population have enacted cannabis moratoriums as of mid-May, according to the Cannabis Business Times.

Township Administrator Matt Clark said the resolution was something the trustees have been looking at for some time. He said the trustees are opposed to marijuana retail, cultivation and processing businesses. Issue 2, the initiative issue about recreational marijuana, passed statewide last November, but failed in many precincts in Clearcreek Twp., according results from the Warren County Board of Elections.

“They are reflecting the wishes of their constituents,” Clark said.

Among other local cities that have enacted similar moratoriums include the following:



Centerville

Kettering

Springboro

Beavercreek

Miamisburg

West Carrollton

Franklin

Xenia

Waynesville

Hamilton

Washington Twp.

Oakwood

Tipp City

Fairfield

Riverside

Lebanon

Carlisle

Troy

This story originally appeared on journal-news.com.