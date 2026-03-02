Basketball coach charged with grooming, sexual battery of a minor

CINCINNATI — A basketball coach has been arrested and charged with grooming and sexual battery of a student, according to Cincinnati police and court records.

CPD said on March 1, a 16-year-old girl reported an "improper relationship" with a basketball coach; that same day, police arrested 26-year-old Keylan Behanan.

Court documents say Behanan was employed as a coach at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy. In a criminal complaint, a Cincinnati officer wrote that Behanan admitted, during a Mirandized interview on March 1, that he'd had sexual contact with the teen.

Another court document says Behanan "did continuously text, call and engage in conversations about sex and sexually related topics with the 16-year-old victim."

The document also says Behanan admitted to police that he had ongoing conversations with the teen, including about sex with older men.

Behanan is facing two counts of sexual battery and one count of grooming. In court Monday morning, a judge ordered he be held on a $60,000 bond.

In court Monday, Behanan's defense attorney said he'd been a basketball coach for just one year; before that, Behanan worked at Talbert House "for several years," the attorney said.

We reached out to Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy for comment. Superintendent Guyton Mathews responded with a written statement that says Behanan no longer works for the school.

"This morning Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy became aware of allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct by a seasonal employee, whose employment has since ended," reads the statement from Mathews. "The safety and wellbeing of our students is of paramount importance at CCPA and our administration is taking all available steps to protect our students and fully cooperate with law enforcement during this investigative process."