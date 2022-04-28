City of Loveland awarded $3.3 million grant for Chestnut Street Property cleanup, redevelopment

LOVELAND, Ohio — The city of Loveland has received a $3.3 million grant to clean up and restore the Chestnut Street Property, according to a press release from the city.

Part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, the grant will allow the city to excavate the property, treat groundwater and complete two years of groundwater monitoring activities to confirm remediation efforts are effective, said David Kennedy, city manager.

The Chestnut Street Property — which is 8.33 acres and located between Riverside Drive and Loveland Madeira Road — served as a sand and gravel quarry prior to 1932 until it became a site for uncontrolled dumping. Loveland has owned the property since 1979.

The city has commissioned past environmental studies that revealed lead contamination in the soil and tetrachloroethylene (PCE) contamination in the groundwater of the property, as well as lots of trash requiring disposal.

The Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, which was announced in late 2021 by the Ohio Department of Development, aims to update brownfield sites — previously developed properties currently not in use — to encourage future economic development.

Loveland's grant allows the city to finally work with the Chestnut Street location and bring the site to approval by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Due to the high cost behind remediating the location, Loveland has been prohibited from selling the property or paying to maintain it for city use.

“It is rare that a funding opportunity of this magnitude — so aligned with the project needs — became available,” said City Manager David Kennedy. “The goal of clearing the environmental hurdles that allow the Chestnut Street Property to finally meet its economic development potential has always been a focus of the city.”

After the property is restored, it gains the potential for commercial or industrial developments, which would have a ripple effect on the surrounding area's job market and economy.

Other than Loveland's Chestnut Street Property, 76 other recipients received grants across Ohio — including Middletown's redevelopment of Towne Mall Galleria. Per the Ohio Department of Development, the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program is offering $60 million in grants for local communities.

