CPD: 20-year-old shot to death in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot to death in East Price Hill.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, District Three officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 3100 block of West Liberty Street, near Grand Avenue.

Officers found Elijah Hicks suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not provide any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

