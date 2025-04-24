CPD: 2 men and a 16-year-old injured after being shot in Mt. Echo Park

CINCINNATI — Three people have been injured, including a teenager, after being shot in Mt. Echo Park, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD responded to the report of a shooting just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of Mt. Echo Park Drive in East Price Hill.

Police said three people were shot, two victims were 27-year-old men and one a 16-year-old boy.

According to CPD, all victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested.

Police have not released any other details about the investigation.