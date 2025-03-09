CFD: 2 adults, 3 children hospitalized after East Price Hill fire

CINCINNATI — Two adults and three children have been hospitalized due to a house fire in East Price Hill, said Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler.

Flagler said the fire occurred in the 700 block of Summit Avenue around 1 p.m. The residence appears to be a multi-family duplex, according to Google Maps.

Roughly 80 fire personnel have responded to the two-alarm fire, CFD said. Crews were fighting the fire for at least 90 minutes.

Flagler said the initial responding crews found a very heavy fire and several injured people outside of the building. Of those injured people, Flagler said some jumped from the building to escape the fire.

Flagler said crews attempted an aggressive attack on the fire to get into the building and look for others, but the fire pushed crews back.

"Our number one job is to protect the public, and we did everything we could to get inside that building," Flagler said.

One of the two adults injured is in critical condition, he said.

Flagler also said CFD has unconfirmed reports that there are other people unaccounted for that could have been in the building at the time of the fire.

He also said they do not know the cause of the fire currently.

This is a developing story, and WCPO will update when more information is available.