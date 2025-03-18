64-year-old man charged with arson after home explosion in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated arson after causing a home explosion in East Price Hill earlier this month.

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a four-family dwelling in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on March 10 at around 8:15 p.m. following the reports of an explosion and a house on fire.

Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler said a day after the explosion that it was accidental, but Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank C. McKinley said Tuesday that 64-year-old Shawn Kidder caused the "gas explosion."

Kidder was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated arson to a person, a felony 1, and one count of aggravated arson to property, a felony 2.

“While fires like these are always a tragic loss, the CFD Fire Investigation Unit continues to do an outstanding job bringing justice to those who negatively impact our community,” said Fire Chief Frank McKinley.

Four people were sent to the hospital, according to CFD.

Flagler told WCPO 9 that the victims were two children and two adults. The two kids and one of the adults suffered minor injuries, and the second adult suffered serious injuries, according to the fire department.

When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered at least one of the injured people lying in the front yard. The victims were transported to an area hospital.

"The firefighters themselves really had to extend themselves, just zero to 100," Flagler said. "They performed a fantastic job, but you know, they still feel a real sense of loss because of how many people were injured."

Hear from those who witnessed the explosion in the video below:

East Price Hill house explosion injures 2 adults, 2 children

Approximately 65 firefighters responded to the scene, where Flagler said the entire right side of the building "was completely gone" when they arrived.

WCPO 9 spoke to a next-door neighbor of the explosion, who was trying to make sense of what happened.

"I don't know how anyone could make it out of that," said Ladarian Edmonds, a next-door neighbor. "You just have to imagine, 'How did the whole side of a building just blow?'"

Blake Sheely Ladarian Edmonds, who lives next door, said the house fire was preceded by an "explosion."

Edmonds said she was getting into her car when she saw an "explosion."

"A man walked in the building, but soon as he opened the door, it blew up. I don't know. It just exploded," she said. "I'm surprised it ain't collapsed. It looked like it's gonna collapse."

Edmonds said the impact was reminiscent of a "bomb" or "missile."

"It was loud and for me to be that close, it was even louder," said Edmonds. "I just hope that they can recover from what happened and everything that they lost."

Six people were displaced and the building was demolished, according to CFD. An adjacent, vacant building was also damaged.