Cincinnati Zoo warns fake promotion circulating on social media is a scam

Cincinnati Zoo sign
Posted at 1:25 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 13:27:21-05

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is warning that a promotion circulating on social media is fake and likely a scam.

The fake promotion, posted by an account named "Zoo Promo" with a profile photo of a bald eagle, offers a discount on Cincinnati Zoo tickets the zoo itself says is not real.

The offer says people can "grab 4 entry tickets for just $6.95!"

It includes an image that includes the Cincinnati Zoo's logo and graphics that say the offer is in celebration of the zoo's 150th birthday. The Cincinnati Zoo, which opened its doors to the public for the first time in 1875, will turn 149 this September — not 150.

"Several zoos & aquariums across the country are being targeted with the same FAKE OFFER," reads the Cincinnati Zoo's social media post.

The zoo is, however, offering discounted admission until March 8 for Penguin Days.

