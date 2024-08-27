Watch Now
Cincinnati woman gets 2 years in prison for laundering $8M in romance scam proceeds

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman will spend 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges in February, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker.

According to a pres release, 65-year-old Pamela Moore admitted in February that she'd laundered more than $8 million in money obtained through romance scams.

Investigators said Moore used her personal and business bank accounts through multiple banks to launder the funds between 2020 and 2023. Officials said she converted the money to Bitcoin "at the direction of the scammers."

Moore maintained multiple bank accounts for a business called PSM Custom Designs and Jewelries, and used the business accounts solely for laundering the scammed money, investigators said.

Moore herself pocketed around $1.7 million of the funds.

She won't just spend around two years in prison — as part of her sentence, Moore also has to pay $1,680,900 in restitution.

