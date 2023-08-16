Cincinnati Wing Week is back: Here's everything you need to know

CINCINNATI — Wing-lovers get your mouths ready because it's almost time for Cincinnati Wing Week.

From August 21-27 you can enjoy $7 wings from participating restaurants in the greater Cincinnati area.

Organizers said this year's event will feature delicious wings throughout the city in an array of sauces, seasonings, dips and more. There will also be cauliflower wings for vegetarians.

Click here to download the official Cincinnati Wing Week app. Users can keep track of featured deals and "map out their daily quest for the best wings," organizers said. This year's app has a brand new feature that allows you to see which restaurants are pet friendly.

You can also earn points to win prizes.

Organizer said if you check in at four or more locations during the week, you will be automatically entered to win a grand prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards.

You can get a little preview of some of the wings this Thursday at the Sam Adams Taproom in Over-the-Rhine from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. If you attend, you could have a chance to win gift cards and earn points on the Wing Week app.

2023 participating restaurants:



Agave & Rye (3 locations)

Anderson Township Pub

Arnold's Bar and Grill

Bandito Food Park + Cantina

Banh Lao & Thai Cuisine

Barleycorn's (3 locations)

Barleycorn's Brewhouse

Beards & Bellies BBQ

Benders' Pub Grub

Berd's Grill & Bar

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

Blondies Sports Bar and Grill

Bucketheads

By Golly's

Cartridge Brewing

Catch-A-Fire Pizza (3 locations)

Ché (2 locations)

CM Chicken

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken (3 locations)

deSha's American Tavern

Dickmann's Sports Barn & Brew

Dope Asian Street Fare (2 locations)

Four Mile Pig (3 locations)

Frickers (all locations)

Grub Local

Hawkers Alley

Highgrain Brewing Co.

In Between Tavern

Incline Smoke Shack

Jefferson Social

JTaps Sports Bar and Grill

L'Burg Drinks & More

Lalo Chino Latino

Lucius Q

Miami Valley Gaming

Miamiville Trailyard

Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery

Moerlein Lager House Restaurant & Brewery

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

O'Bryon's Bar & Grill (2 locations)

O'Malley's and Blind Pig

Oakley Pub & Grill

Pensive Distilling Company

Pho Lang Thang

Quan Hapa

Renegade Grille

Revolution Rotisserie

Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom

Smoke Justis

Spoon & Cellar

Strong's Brick Oven Pizzeria (4 locations)

The Draft Bar & Grille

The Establishment

The Hi-Mark

Voodoo Brew Pub

Wings and Rings (12 locations)

Organizers said restaurants are subject to change and that additional businesses could be added to the list.

Click here for more Wing Week 2023 information.