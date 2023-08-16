Cincinnati Wing Week is back: Here's everything you need to know

CINCINNATI — Wing-lovers get your mouths ready because it's almost time for Cincinnati Wing Week.
From August 21-27 you can enjoy $7 wings from participating restaurants in the greater Cincinnati area.
Organizers said this year's event will feature delicious wings throughout the city in an array of sauces, seasonings, dips and more. There will also be cauliflower wings for vegetarians.
Click here to download the official Cincinnati Wing Week app. Users can keep track of featured deals and "map out their daily quest for the best wings," organizers said. This year's app has a brand new feature that allows you to see which restaurants are pet friendly.
You can also earn points to win prizes.
Organizer said if you check in at four or more locations during the week, you will be automatically entered to win a grand prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards.
You can get a little preview of some of the wings this Thursday at the Sam Adams Taproom in Over-the-Rhine from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. If you attend, you could have a chance to win gift cards and earn points on the Wing Week app.
2023 participating restaurants:
- Agave & Rye (3 locations)
- Anderson Township Pub
- Arnold's Bar and Grill
- Bandito Food Park + Cantina
- Banh Lao & Thai Cuisine
- Barleycorn's (3 locations)
- Barleycorn's Brewhouse
- Beards & Bellies BBQ
- Benders' Pub Grub
- Berd's Grill & Bar
- Blind Squirrel Restaurant
- Blondies Sports Bar and Grill
- Bucketheads
- By Golly's
- Cartridge Brewing
- Catch-A-Fire Pizza (3 locations)
- Ché (2 locations)
- CM Chicken
- Decibel Korean Fried Chicken (3 locations)
- deSha's American Tavern
- Dickmann's Sports Barn & Brew
- Dope Asian Street Fare (2 locations)
- Four Mile Pig (3 locations)
- Frickers (all locations)
- Grub Local
- Hawkers Alley
- Highgrain Brewing Co.
- In Between Tavern
- Incline Smoke Shack
- Jefferson Social
- JTaps Sports Bar and Grill
- L'Burg Drinks & More
- Lalo Chino Latino
- Lucius Q
- Miami Valley Gaming
- Miamiville Trailyard
- Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
- Moerlein Lager House Restaurant & Brewery
- Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
- O'Bryon's Bar & Grill (2 locations)
- O'Malley's and Blind Pig
- Oakley Pub & Grill
- Pensive Distilling Company
- Pho Lang Thang
- Quan Hapa
- Renegade Grille
- Revolution Rotisserie
- Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom
- Smoke Justis
- Spoon & Cellar
- Strong's Brick Oven Pizzeria (4 locations)
- The Draft Bar & Grille
- The Establishment
- The Hi-Mark
- Voodoo Brew Pub
- Wings and Rings (12 locations)
Organizers said restaurants are subject to change and that additional businesses could be added to the list.
Click here for more Wing Week 2023 information.
