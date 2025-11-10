Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
OSHP: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Clermont County

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clermont County Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a preliminary investigation determined 51-year-old Bruce Schatzman was driving southeast on SR-125 in Tate Township when he lost control of his vehicle, traveling left of center and colliding with a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles, OSHP said, traveled off the road and hit a guardrail.

Schatzman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to UC Medical Center for serious injuries.

OSHP said they are still investigating the cause of the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

