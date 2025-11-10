Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
OSHP: Suspect arrested after shooting another vehicle on I-71

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened Monday on Interstate 71 in Warren County, the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

According to OSHP, a man called to report that his vehicle had been shot just before 11 a.m. on I-71 southbound near milepost 40.

The man described the suspected vehicle, and troopers stopped the suspect on I-71 near Kings Mill Road, OSHP said.

OSHP said an investigation found the suspect shot at the man's vehicle while they were both driving southbound on I-71 in Warren County, and the vehicle was struck once. The driver was not injured, according to OSHP.

The suspect was arrested for felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on a highway, according to OSHP.

