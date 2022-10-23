Cincinnati Taco Week 2022 wraps up Sunday

CINCINNATI — There's one more day to try out $2 tacos at more than 30 local restaurants for Cincinnati Taco Week 2022.

The owner of El Barril in Mount Adams has had a busy week.

"It's pretty much twice as busy as a regular day," Adrian Flores said.

There's a mix of the restaurant's regulars visiting and those who walk in for the first time because of Cincinnati Taco Week.

Over in Over-the-Rhine, Lalo is seeing the same thing, with lines out the door every night and even a rare 45-minute wait one night.

Bar manager, TJ Fontaine said the biggest impact is introducing new customers to the restaurant, but also trying out new menu items.

"Our chef comes up with ideas all the time and it's wonderful to have these weeks like this where we can just do them and if it doesn't work then we don't add it to the menu," he said.

Each restaurant has specials for the week, some with more traditional tacos at El Barril, including "Chicken, Pastor, Veggie taco and Capichano which is steak and chorizo together," Flores said.

Other restaurants like Lalo, which is an Asian-Mexican fusion restaurant, have specials that are more unique.

"We're doing a couple of specialty tacos including, a pineapple, pico, chicken taco that we're calling a hawaiian chicken and then we're also doing a street carnitas with pickled onion and a zucchini jalapeño hot sauce," Fontaine said.

To find the whole list of restaurants participating in Cincinnati Taco Week and more details, click here.