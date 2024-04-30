Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cincinnati Recreation Commission announces all 24 city pools will open this year

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Swim Lessons C
Posted at 5:47 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 17:47:24-04

CINCINNATI — City officials announced Tuesday that all of Cincinnati Recreation Commission's 24 pools will open on time this year, following years of staffing shortages that have forced several community pools to close or remain closed in recent years.

Since 2020, the city has struggled to open all of its pools, instead opting to only open a handful each year amid lifeguard staffing shortages.

In 2022, CRC announced it would only be able to open three of its pools on Memorial Day weekend, with five additional pools opening later into the season. Then, in 2023, lifeguard shortages struck again and many of the city's pools sat empty throughout the summer.

But this year, Cincinnatians will be able to enjoy every CRC pool beginning Memorial Day weekend.

City officials said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference that the difference between this year and last is mostly a matter of priority: Officials said they are working on being intentional about giving children a place to spend their time this summer.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Consumers are spending more and saving less, new federal data shows Cincinnati man accused of defrauding people he met on dating websites 'It's more than a field': New baseball facility a labor of community, Reds' love

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.