Cincinnati police searching for 10-year-old autistic child who ran away from bus stop

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a 10-year-old autistic child who went missing Wednesday morning.

According to CPD, the child may have issues communicating, but is not non-verbal. Anyone who sees her should call CPD immediately at 513.765.1212.

The child likes to frequent waterways and wooded areas, and was last seen on the railroad tracks near MadTree in Oakley.

Cincinnati police said the girl had brown hair, is roughly 4 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs around 80 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, purple pants and pink shoes.

She was carrying a Sprunky lunch box that is primarily black with multicolored figures, and a water bottle.

Police did not provide us with the girl's name.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.