Cincinnati police officer injured, rushed to hospital after Evanston crash

PD: The people in the other vehicle involved fled the scene
Posted at 6:15 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 06:23:08-04

EVANSTON, Ohio — A Cincinnati police officer was injured during an early Wednesday morning crash in Evanston, CPD said.

According to a press release, it happened on Dana Avenue right in front of Dana Gardens around 1:30 a.m. Investigators said a CPD officer asked for assistance after a crash involving their cruiser and a white Nissan Maxima.

The CPD cruiser was found in a tree with an officer trapped inside. The Nissan was in the street with damage to its front end.

Investigators said the CPD officer was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Health Center and is currently in stable condition.

The occupants of the Nissan Maxima fled the scene after the crash and have not been found.

Police have not released the details of the accident. Dana Avenue reopened to traffic around 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update once more information is available.

