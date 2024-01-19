Watch Now
Cincinnati Police: Don't call police for crashes unless someone is hurt

Closings, snow emergencies and slick road conditions as several inches of snow fall across the Tri-State
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 09:34:19-05

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has implemented its Emergency Auto Accident Reporting Procedure as snowy roads cause traffic issues throughout the city.

The procedure, which is in place until further notice, means drivers who are in a crash should not contact the Cincinnati Police Department unless someone is hurt.

Instead, CPD asks that drivers exchange info with everyone involved in the crash and report the crash later, at one of the Cincinnati Police Department district offices "when able."

The procedure is typically implemented when the amount of crashes happening — often due to inclement weather — exceeds CPD's ability to respond to each one individually.

In addition, Hamilton County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency, which means parked cars must be moved off public streets to allow plows to clear and treat the roads. Unnecessary travel is discouraged, but not prohibited — drivers should use caution on the roads.

Other counties in the Tri-State have also issued snow emergencies.

