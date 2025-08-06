Share your concerns about Cincinnati crime with WCPO 9 at upcoming event

CINCINNATI — We are hosting an event on Tuesday, August 12 to hear your concerns about crime in Cincinnati.

There's been plenty of discussion on social media, and we've seen that many people believe their concerns and ideas aren't being heard, so we're working to change that.

We're holding the event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library's main branch downtown, located at 800 Vine Street.

Members of the WCPO 9 team will be there to meet with you, listen to your concerns, hear your ideas for solutions and gather information.

Specifically, here's who you'll be able to speak with:



Tanya O'Rourke

De'Jah Gross

Bret Buganski

Jay Shakur

Craig Cheatham

From those discussions with you, we hope to take your ideas and concerns to area leaders so that together we can all work to find solutions to the issues you find most concerning.

If you can't make it to the event, but you still want to let us know your ideas and concerns, fill out the form below.