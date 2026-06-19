WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

Friday marked 50 days to The Cincinnati Open, and prep is already in full swing as the tournament laces up for its 127th year.

The tournament, held in Mason, will feature the world's greatest players at the new Sporting Club that opened to the public back in March, part of a $260 million transformation project that includes the Sporting Club, which opened in March.

"This will be bustling in 50 days with fans players for the Cincinnati open," Desrosiers said.

The Sporting Club's racquet sports, golf, dining and event spaces are now a year-round community asset and destination, featuring events like junior tennis tournaments and events like the watch party.

WATCH: Learn more about the new Cincinnati Open Sporting Club

Cincinnati Open Sporting Club hosts Team USA watch party with tournament around the corner

"So there's been a lot of activity outside, but at the same time we're really gearing up for the tournament this year and that's what everyone's looking forward to so it'll be here before we know it," Desrosiers said.

"Its called a sporting club because while we are a tennis facility, we also host sports and events and our goal is to be a place for the community to really come together so today's a perfect example of that," Desrosiers said.

The same players set to compete at Wimbledon in the coming weeks will take the courts in Mason.

"You have the world's best players the same that I'll be at Wimbledon in a few weeks playing here," Desrosiers said.

A lot has changed since the first tournament in 1899, and Desrosiers said the tournament is ready to show it all off.

"We're welcoming people from all over the world right here to Warren County so what does that mean for people who live here," Desrosiers said.

"We have a really rich history here but we also have evolved so much. We have such a contingency of fans locally and they're so proud and so prideful, but for all of these other fans to come in and then leave with a great opinion of not only the tournament but the city of Mason, Warren county, greater Cincinnati. It's really special to be apart of that," Desrosiers said.

The Cincinnati Open begins Aug. 8 with a full community weekend for the first time this year. Tickets are on sale now, and volunteers are needed to help pull off the event.

Tickets and more information here

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her a Jackie@WCPO.com.