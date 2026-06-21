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Officials: 1 man with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Colerain Township

Colerain Township Shooting 6/21/26
Rae Hines/WCPO
Colerain Township Shooting 6/21/26
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COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man was hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Colerain Township, township officials said.

Hamilton County Dispatch said Colerain police responded to Butterwick Drive around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Township officials could not say what led up to the shooting, but one man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neither dispatch nor township officials said whether anyone is in custody after the shooting or if they have any suspects.

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