Docs: Anderson Township man charged with felony child pornography charges

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 40-year-old man from Anderson Township is facing several felony child pornography charges, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Charles Dinolfi has been charged with six counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He was arrested Thursday, June 18.

According to court documents, Dinolfi possessed several videos of underage girls, aged 2 to 10, performing various sex acts. The court documents say that Dinolfi not only possessed copies of the videos of the minors, but he also uploaded them online.

Dinolfi appeared in court Saturday, where he was given a $15,000 bond per charge, totaling $90,000.

Dinolfi remains in the Hamilton County Justice Center, and he's scheduled to be back in court to report to the grand jury on Monday, June 29.