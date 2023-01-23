Cincinnati Museum Center offering free admission in celebration of Bengals victory

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Museum Center is celebrating the latest Bengals playoff win by offering free admission during the upcoming week of January 23-27.

The offer of free admission comes after an original promotion offering $1 off for every point the Bengals scored more than the Bills in their much-anticipated playoff battle.

The Bengals were victorious 27-10, making their 17-point victory enough for admission to become free.

The Museum Center is open to the public on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are regularly scheduled days of closure.

More information about current exhibits and shows can be found here.

This offer is valid on admission only. Parking and OMNIMAX tickets are not included.