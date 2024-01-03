Watch Now
Cincinnati Museum Center adding new play space to Children's Museum

Provided by Cincinnati Museum Center
The Cincinnati Museum Center will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17. The museum had been closed for four months because of the coronavirus.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Museum Center will hold a ribbon cutting for a new space within its Children's Museum.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Called "Welcome Home," the play area simulates the inside of a house fully equipped with a kitchen space, dining area and fireplace.

"Welcome Home features a cozy environment that invites imaginative play and sensory engagement as curious minds cook a meal, wash dishes, do laundry and even stop to smell the flowers," reads a press release from the Cincinnati Museum Center.

image006.jpg

The new play area will be an addition to The Children's Museum, adding a new interactive learning opportunity through a partnership with Fischer Homes, CMC said.

It will be located in The Children's Museum's Kids' Town area.

Outside of The Children's Museum, CMC has been expanding other areas, adding a new, permanent exhibit over the summer focused specifically on fossils.

The exhibit showcases its Late Ordovician fossil collection, which the Museum Center says is "regarded as one of the finest and largest in the world."

The exhibit aims to recreate the Late Ordovician Period marine environment and the communities and creatures that thrived in it. It will also focus on the geologic past of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

