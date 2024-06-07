Cincinnati man charged for torture, abuse of monkeys for 'animal crush' videos

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man faces federal charges, along with a man from New Jersey, for his involvement in an online group that creates and distributes videos depicting acts of violence against animals.

In this case, the animals that were abused were monkeys, federal officials said, though the videos are part of a trend of so-called "animal crush" videos that aim to depict animals being harmed or sexually abused.

Nicholas Dryden, of Cincinnati, stands accused alongside Giancarlo Morelli, of New Jersey, of conspiracy to create and distribute the videos.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Dryden faces additional charges tied to child pornography offenses, because he paid a minor to perform the sexual abuse of the monkeys.

Court documents show that between March and April of 2023, Dryden and Morelli allegedly conspired to create and distribute videos showing acts of violence against monkeys of varied ages. Money was funneled through Dryden, who then paid a child in Indonesia to commit requested acts of violence against the monkeys on video.

Federal officials said the violence committed against the monkeys included sexual abuse and physical abuse, including mutilating the monkeys' genitals.

According to the press release, the charges of conspiracy carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison; the charges tied to creating and distributing "animal crush" videos each can be punishable of up to seven years in prison.

The charges of producing and distributing videos showing the sexual abuse of children carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the FBI.