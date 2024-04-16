Cincinnati Health Department employee fired, facing felony charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Health Department employee has been fired and faces charges related to theft in office and forgery, according to court documents and health department officials.

Lisa McGiveron was charged in February with theft in office, tampering with records and forgery.

A spokesperson for the Cincinnati Health Department said she has been terminated for "misconduct, including dishonesty and neglect of duty," though the official did not give details about what McGiveron may have done while working for the department.

"While we are saddened by this case, it is important to stress that it does not reflect the values of the hundreds of employees in this department who do not waver in their dedication to our community," reads a statement from the health department's spokesperson.

McGiveron was arrested on March 1, court records show. She entered a plea of not guilty on March 5 and was released on bond the same day, according to court records.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.