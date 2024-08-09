Watch Now
Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley takes leave of absence, interim chief announced

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department announced Friday that Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler will serve as acting chief until Chief Frank McKinley returns from an extended leave of absence.

In a release, CFD said McKinley's leave is due to "unforeseen personal circumstances."

Flagler has been a member of CFD since 2001 and currently oversees the department's Division of Emergency Management. He was promoted to assistant fire chief in February 2023.

"Chief McKinley is my friend and I’m proud to lead the fire department. Like the chief, I am committed to keeping the CFD’s focus where it belongs: on our firefighters and their mission to protect the public," Flagler said in the release.

CFD did not state when McKinley may return from his leave of absence.

