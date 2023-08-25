Cincinnati Children's cuts ribbon on new mental health facility

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Children's Hospital cut the ribbon on a brand now 160,000-square-foot mental health facility aimed at creating a safe environment for children to find help for mental issues they may be facing.

The new facility, called the William K. Schubert M.D. Mental Health Center, is the largest inpatient mental health provider of any children's hospital in the US, according to a press release from Cincinnati Children's.

It's also 68% larger than the facility it's intended to replace. Inside, 83 private rooms can accommodate patients, improving the level of personalized care they are able to receive.

In addition, the building will provide an intake space, a Family Resource Center to provide families with a space where they can review or find mental health information, make calls, use a computer, or simply take a break throughout their visit. A cafeteria inside will offer expanded food options and an enhanced educational center will provide different programs, like Therapeutic Crisis Intervention.

"This building is a giant step forward in what we are able to do for children and families," said Michael Sorter, M.D., director of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Cincinnati Children's. "It will house an expanding group of programs that will provide the most advanced evidence-based care for children and adolescents."

The facility cost $108 million to complete; The project received a $20 million donation from the Convalescent Hospital Fund for Children and an additional $6 million came from the group to fund programming within the building.

Cincinnati Children's first broke ground on the behavioral health facility in May 2021.

The ribbon cutting event, held Friday morning, was attended by Governor Mike DeWine, Mayor Aftab Pureval and Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece.