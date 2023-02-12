Cincinnati-based nonprofit headed to the United Nations

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati-based nonprofit Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD) is headed to the United Nations (UN) office in Vienna, Austria on February 22.

LADD is one of 71 global organizations, and just one of 8 from the United States, to be honored this year by the Zero Project, an international organization whose mission is to pursue the goals of Article 32 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

LADD is a Zero Project Awardee in the field of Independent Living & Political Participation for their work in developing Smart Living, which "utilizes smart homes, tech-enabled supports and a geographic based teams to support adults with developmental disabilities to live their best life" LADD stated.

Susan Brownknight, LADD’s CEO, is scheduled to present and receive the award, Wednesday, February 22.

“It is an extreme honor to represent LADD and the Cincinnati region at the United Nations and to have our work developing Smart Living recognized on an international stage. However, we must also remember, we have this opportunity because people with disabilities across the world do not have equal access to affordable and meaningful solutions to community-based living. LADD wants to be part of the solution. Cincinnati, and the support it has given LADD, is why we have been able to do this groundbreaking work. We are hopeful Smart Living has the power to bring dignity and equal opportunity to people developmental disabilities here and across the world” Brownknight said.

LADD was founded in February 1975 by parents with a child with a developmental disability.