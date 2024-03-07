Cincinnati Art Museum offers free admission to select ticketed exhibits

CINCINNATI — If you enjoy art and history, the Cincinnati Art Museum is giving free admission for select exhibits during March and April.

The museum will have free admission every Tuesday to two exhibits that would usually cost visitors money: Clearly Indigenous: Native Visions Reimagined in Glass and Whitfield Lovell: Passages.

Visitors can also enjoy the exhibits for free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and the last Friday of every month during Art After Dark.

In addition, you can get two for the price of one.

If you purchase a ticket for one exhibit then you can visit the other as well until April 7 when the Clearly Indigenous exhibit closes.

The Clearly Indigenous: Native Visions Reimagined in Glass exhibit has 120 pieces, including some that express the issues that Indigenous Nations face today.

The Whitfield Lovell: Passages is an immersive experience that includes more than 80 multisensory installations. The exhibit pushes visitors to think about African American's lives and journeys. It also touches on identity, memory and the country's collective heritage.

General admission and parking at the Cincinnati Art Museum are always free.

