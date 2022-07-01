CINCINNATI — It is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year and Friday morning CVG was packed.

The busiest hours of departure were early in the morning and the lines at security were long and wrapped around the entrance.

If you are the type of person that thinks you're just going to roll up to the airport and get to your gate without any trouble, that's not going to be the case this weekend.

According to experts, you need to give yourself plenty of time, have your airline's app already downloaded on your phone and have a backup plan because right now, cancellations and delays are an unfortunate reality.

"If there's a thunderstorm, big storm in a certain part of the country and flights need to reroute and go around that, then you might not have the staffing available," CVG spokeswoman Mindy Kreshner said.

"There's a supply and demand issue happening right now. Demand is pre-pandemic levels or even more so and the supply hasn't quite returned. So there are some flights that haven't returned, there's staffing that hasn't returned, equipment that hasn't been put back into rotation," Kreshner said.

TSA has additional staffing but that's not going to have a major impact on the lines this weekend, according to CVG officials.

