Christ Hospital Health Network raises awareness for American Heart Month

CINCINNATI — February marks American Heart Month and The Christ Hospital Health Network seeks to raise awareness of heart disease and overall cardiovascular health.

Heart disease is the #1 killer of both men and women. Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds, The Christ Hospital Health Network reports.

"Fortunately, we can change that. 80% of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action. We want patients to ‘Know Your Numbers’ including, cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index (BMI). Keeping those numbers in line will help to lower your risk of heart disease" the Christ Hospital Health Network states.

Some of the measures suggested to lower your risk of developing heart disease are maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, healthy blood pressure and getting regular weekly exercise,

On Friday, Feb. 3 The Christ Hospital Health Network invites the public to join them in supporting the American Heart Association "Go Red for Women Movement" by wearing red and sharing "the Go Red spirit."

The Christ Hospital Health Network will also be lighting its tower red to on Wednesday Feb. 1.

The Christ Hospital Health Network consists of an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn, a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of medical offices throughout the region. For more than 130 years, The Christ Hospital has provided care to those it serves.