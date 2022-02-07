Child dies in sledding accident

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police said a 3-year-old died after a sledding accident in Green Township.

According to a press release, it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6. Investigators said a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were sledding down a hill near Northcrest Ln. When the sled reached the road, the children were struck by an SUV.

Police said both children were taken to Children's Hospital where the 3-year-old later died. The 4-year-old is in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. According to investigators, impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Police said they will release the names of those involved once the next of kin are notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Green Township Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

