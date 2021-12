CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A boy has died from his injuries months after being hit by a vehicle in Kenton County.

Hamilton County Coroner's Office said 10-year-old Omar Ahmed died from his injuries Tuesday at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Kenton County law enforcement said in July a vehicle hit Ahmed near the intersection of Crestbrook Drive and Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs.

Officers said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.