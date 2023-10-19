Watch Now
Employee hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake at Cincinnati Zoo

Posted at 4:25 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 16:56:09-04

CINCINNATI — One woman is in the hospital after being bitten by a venomous snake at the Cincinnati Zoo Thursday afternoon, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

CFD officials said crews were called to the zoo after someone was bitten by an eastern diamondback rattlesnake. According to the zoo, the snake is the largest rattlesnake in the world and the largest venomous snake in North America.

In a statement, the zoo said the woman was an employee and the bite happened in "a behind-the-scenes area" where no visitors were ever at risk.

Fire officials said the woman was taken to UC Medical Center where she is in stable condition. The zoo said no anti-venom was needed following a medical assessment.

The snake is housed in the Otto M. Budig Manatee Springs, according to the zoo's website. CFD said the zoo's medical director was available for consultation during their response.

