CFD: Four adults displaced after College Hill apartment fire

CINCINNATI — Four people have been displaced following an apartment fire in Cincinnati Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Lathrop Place at 4:48 p.m. for reports of an apartment fire with people trapped inside, according to a press release by the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and discovered a working fire on the second floor of the building with heavy fire showing from the rear.

Following a search of the building, it was confirmed that there were no occupants trapped inside.

Crews managed to contain and extinguish the fire with no injuries reported.

Four adults have been displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Property damage is estimated to be $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.