CFD: Fire inside of camper sets off propane tanks, leads to massive fire in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — Nearly 70 firefighters responded to a fire in Hartwell Saturday night after a fire that started in a camper set off multiple propane tanks.

Crews received multiple reports of a fire at the 100 block of Parkway Avenue just before 11 p.m., said Assistant Chief Matthew Flagler.

When crews arrived at the scene they discovered heavy fire on the outside of a building.

Crews believe that the fire began inside a camper that set off multiple propane tanks. This caused the fire to quickly spread to a wood frame home nearby, Flagler said.

One occupant of the home was transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. Flagler said the victim is in serious, but not critical condition.

Multiple animals from inside the home are still missing as of the time of writing.

This was a 3rd alarm fire and approximately 70 firefighters responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.