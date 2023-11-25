CFD: 3 rescued from Evanston fire

CINCINNATI — Two juveniles and one adult were rescued from a burning building Friday morning, Cincinnati Fire Department spokesperson Lindsay Haegele said.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. firefighters responded to the 1800 block of Brewster Avenue.

"When Ladder 19 arrived on scene, they observed three people at a third-floor window, with smoke pushing behind them and a rapidly growing fire below," Haegele said.

"While other companies attacked the fire on the first floor, Ladder 19 climbed to the third floor residents, bringing them to safety," Haegele said.

Paramedics with the Cincinnati Fire Department treated the victims before they were transported to local hospitals for injuries related to minor smoke inhalation, Haegele said.

Among the firefighters responding was Jacob Kelly. According to Haegele, Kelly is a recent graduate of the 121st recruit class and Friday was only his fourth day on the job and this was his first-ever tour assigned to one of the department’s 12 ladder companies.

Investigators determined the fire began at a first-floor apartment undergoing renovations.

"A bucket of rags soaked with excess varnish, set aside during a floor refinishing process, began to smoke. This triggered the working smoke detector in the apartment, at which point the apartment’s tenant attempted to move the bucket outdoors," Haegele said. "Unfortunately, when the bucket was moved, the rags burst into flames, which spread quickly. The resident escaped uninjured and was able to alert the tenants on upper floors of the building to the danger below."

District Chief Jay Bosse, serving as the incident commander for this fire, noted, "the fire companies initiated an aggressive interior attach that quickly brought the fire under control, while simultaneously rescuing three people, who were unable to escape on their own, from the third floor. Their quick thinking, good decision making, and fast actions saved lives and property."

Fire Investigator David Taylor noted the cause of this fire was accidental and warns all residents to, "closely follow the manufacturer's directions when using chemicals around the home."

Investigators have placed the preliminary damage estimate at $70,000.