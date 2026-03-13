CINCINNATI — In a delightful twist on tradition, Cincinnati is brewing up something special this Friday.

The Cincinnati Coffee Festival is hosting a unique Irish coffee experience that promises to warm your spirits.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., coffee lovers and fun-seekers can indulge in a progressive Irish coffee tasting across five venues throughout the city.

The participating spots include Holy Grail, Moerlein Lager House, Killer Queen, The Park, and Jefferson Social. Each location will feature exclusive two-ounce tastings and special deals, making it the perfect opportunity to sample different takes on this classic beverage.

Watch as we make one of the kinds of drinks available at this event:

Celebrate the luck of the Irish at a Cincinnati Coffee Festival event

This event isn't just about great coffee, it's also about giving back.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival benefits the Ohio River Foundation, an organization dedicated to protecting and improving water quality across the region.

"We're doing this as part of the expansion of the Cincinnati Coffee Festival, because without great water, you can't have great coffee, you can't have great Irish coffee," Judi Cogen, from the Cincinnati Coffee Festival, said. "This event is all to support the Ohio River Foundation and the great work it does protecting and improving the water quality in our entire region."

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased now at Cincinnati Coffee Festival.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.