Casualties reported after Army helicopters crash in Kentucky

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. — Two Army helicopters crashed Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, causing “several” casualties, military officials said.

The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash, saying on Twitter it resulted in “several casualties” but did not specify whether those were injuries or deaths.

“Right now our focus is on the soldiers and their families who were involved,” it added.

We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serval casualties.



Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved. pic.twitter.com/0qBdX6amvI — 101st Airborne Div. (@101stAASLTDIV) March 30, 2023

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had said earlier that fatalities were expected, adding that police and emergency officials were responding.

We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 30, 2023

The crash is under investigation.