Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Carrie Underwood to headline VOA Country Music Fest in West Chester

CMA Awards: 3 things to watch for in tonight's show
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gustavo Caballero
<p>NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Carrie Underwood accepts the award for Female Vocalist of the Year onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)</p>
CMA Awards: 3 things to watch for in tonight's show
New 'Sunday Night Football' theme to debut this fall
Posted
and last updated

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Carrie Underwood has been announced as the fourth and final headliner to play at this year's VOA Country Music Fest in West Chester.

The 8-time Grammy winner will join Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman and Darius Rucker as headliners at the four-day long festival running from August 7-10 at VOA Park in West Chester.

While specific dates have not been announced for when each headliner will play, tickets are on sale now at the VOA Country Music Fest website.

Billboard-topper Shaboozey is also scheduled to play at the festival, but is not listed as a headliner.

Click here for more info on the festival.

Watch Live:

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Man who set his father's fiancée on fire gets life in prison without parole Data suggests pollutant spikes around Newport's River Metals Recycling Sections of I-71 in Hamilton County to close briefly for sign repairs

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money