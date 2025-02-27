Carrie Underwood to headline VOA Country Music Fest in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Carrie Underwood has been announced as the fourth and final headliner to play at this year's VOA Country Music Fest in West Chester.

The 8-time Grammy winner will join Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman and Darius Rucker as headliners at the four-day long festival running from August 7-10 at VOA Park in West Chester.

While specific dates have not been announced for when each headliner will play, tickets are on sale now at the VOA Country Music Fest website.

Billboard-topper Shaboozey is also scheduled to play at the festival, but is not listed as a headliner.

