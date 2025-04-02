Camping reservations canceled at Winton Woods Campground because of flooding concerns

CINCINNATI — Camping reservations at Winton Woods Campground have been canceled through April 9 amid flooding concerns, Great Parks of Hamilton County announced.

The Tri-State is facing a line of severe storms that could bring damaging winds, tornadoes and hail to the region. In addition to that, the Tri-State is under a flood watch from 8 p.m. Wednesday night through Sunday morning. By Sunday, most areas will have the potential to see 6 to 8 inches of rainfall.

It's that heavy rainfall that has prompted the cancellations at Winton Woods Campground.

Great Parks said the US Army Corps of Engineers, which leases Winton Lake to Great Parks, advised the parks department that Winton Lake could flood in the coming days. That flooding would likely impact the campground, Great Parks said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Great Parks is notifying guests that camping reservations at the Winton Woods Campground are canceled through April 9, and offering opportunities to reschedule in better weather conditions," reads the announcement from Great Parks. "The Winton Woods Campground has been partially open due to construction upgrades underway there."

Great Parks also said it will monitor for other storm impacts and it could take additional steps as necessary. Those steps could include removing boats from Great Parks lakes and closing roads and trails.

According to Great Parks' website, where it posts closures and information about its parks, Steamboat Bend Boat Ramp and Marina is also closed due to rising river levels. It will remain closed until the water level returns to normal, the organization said.

Mitchell Memorial Forest's mountain bike trails and the wooded horse trails at Miami Whitewater Forest are also closed because of wet conditions.

The athletic fields at Francis RecreAcres are also closed because of the field conditions.