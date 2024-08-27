Morning fire at Goodwill facility destroyed 'significant portion' of winter inventory

CINCINNATI — A Goodwill facility in Woodlawn caught fire Tuesday morning, destroying much of the organization's winter inventory gathered through donations.

Ohio Valley Goodwill said the facility that caught fire was its central processing center, where donations are received and stored. The fire stemmed from an electrical issue in the building and although the fire was quickly brought under control by first responders, "a significant portion of our winter inventory is destroyed due to fire, smoke and/or water damage," the organization said.

Goodwill staff members are still working to process new donations at Goodwill locations in the region, but the damage means the organization is in more need of winter items than usual.

Specifically, Goodwill said it needs to replenish its inventory of coats, jackets, gloves and warm clothing in preparation for the upcoming winter months.

In addition, the organization needs donations of Halloween costumes and decorations, according to a press release.

"Even though the fire has affected our winter inventory, our focus remains on serving our community and continuing the mission of helping individuals in need," said Mark Hiemstra, president and CEO of Ohio Valley Goodwill, in the press release. "We are grateful for the support of our donors and customers and we encourage the community to help us rebuild our inventory by donating essential items. Together, we can overcome this challenge and continue to make a positive impact."

Anyone interested in donating can find a Goodwill donation center nearby here.