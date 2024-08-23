Crypto outbreak prompts temporary closure of Wilder splash pad

The Wilder splash pad has been added to the list of Northern Kentucky pools that have temporarily closed due to a Cryptosporidium, also known as Crypto, outbreak.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department issued a public health advisory last week after detecting an outbreak of Crypto, a fecal-borne intestinal parasite.

RELATED: NKY Health Department: Parasitic illness spreading from local public pool

Silverlake water park in Erlanger and the Bluegrass Swim Club in Fort Wright have also confirmed cases of Crypto.

Wilder announced via Facebook on Aug. 22 that its splash pad would be closed due to the outbreak, and said that information regarding the reopening of the splash pad will be posted as soon as possible.

The Wilder splash pad is located at City Center Park at 520 Licking Pike.

Read more about the Crypto outbreak here.

LINK nky is a media partner of WCPO.com.